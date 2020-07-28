AJK to mark August 5 as subjugation day completing year of Indian forcible occupation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has decided to mark August 5 as subjugation day when India last year abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in its constitution and enforced a lockdown throughout the occupied territory which is still in place.

A high level meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhanmmad Farooq Haider Khan to finalize the arrangements for observance of "Youm-e-Estehsaal" subjugation day on 5th of august.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that people living on both sides of the line of control, Pakistan and across the world would observe the "Youm-e-Estehsaal" on 5th August to invite the attention of the civilized nations towards continued human rights violations and illegal occupation of India over the held territory.

The chairman of Senate, Federal Ministers, women parliamentarians and provincial parliamentary delegations would also visit Muzaffarabad from Wednesday to 5th August and would visit various refugee camps aimed at expressing complete solidarity with them, the prime minister said.

He said that he had already invited all the political heads of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to participate in the protest procession to collectively condemn the Indian repressions and illegal unilateral action abrogating article 370 and 35A.

He said India under a systematic conspiracy was bent upon to change the demography of the occupied valley and had now started settling non state subjects there.

He said Kashmiri on this day would draw the attention of the world community towards continued flagrant human rights violations and Indian persistent denial to grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination.

"India with the use of military force will not be able to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle for the achievement of their inalienable right to self determination", he added.