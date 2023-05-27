AJK to mark Youm-e-Takbeer tomorrow on 25th anniversary of Pak nuclear tests :

All is set to observe "Yome-e-Takbeer" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, May 28, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the historic nuclear tests conducted this day 25 years ago in 1998 by Pakistan to show its arsenal skills in response to the identical tests which the arch rival India had earlier conducted few days ago with ulterior motives to imbalance the level of power in the region

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2023 ):All is set to observe "Yome-e-Takbeer" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, May 28, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the historic nuclear tests conducted this day 25 years ago in 1998 by Pakistan to show its arsenal skills in response to the identical tests which the arch rival India had earlier conducted few days ago with ulterior motives to imbalance the level of power in the region.

On 28th of May Pakistan had emerged, with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the 7th in the world and 1st Islamic Atomic power by conducting the nuclear tests.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to mark the conduction of the nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making the beloved Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

In special ceremonies to mark the day, speakers will remind about the historic background of the event recalled that on May 11, 1998, India with its nuclear tests had tried to disturb the balance of power in the South Asian region.

After conducting nuclear tests, defense of Pakistan became impregnable and the enemies could not dare to look towards it with bad intentions, observers said adding that since the enemy had changed her strategy by conducting the nuclear tests first with ulterior motives to weak the country internally, immediate response by Pakistan in same coin this day of May 28 in 1998, frustrated all such nefarious moves of the enemy with full vigor by the nation.

Through a message released to the media on Saturday, PML (N) AJK chapter's President Shah Ghulam Qadir has asked his party workers across AJK to manage special ceremonies at all AJK district headquarters to celebrate the anniversary of the detonation of the national nuclear devise this day 25 years ago by paying rich homage to the PML Supremo and ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan the only nuclear power in the Islamic world and express their solidarity, love and affection for the great leader of the country.

In lake district of Mirpur, a grand ceremony to this direction will be hosted at the main office complex of local PML (N) leader and former minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed at Toyota Azad Motors Building on May 28 at 5.

00 in the evening, Ch. Saeed told APP while contacted here Saturday evening.

The PML-N activists and other city elite have been invited to grace the occasion by marking the day of exceptional national significance with great enthusiasm and devotion, since it is the day of great dignity and honor of Pakistan, he said.

In other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the anniversary of 'Youm e Takbeer' is being observed on Sunday to commemorate historic nuclear tests by Pakistan.

On the occasion of 25th nuclear tests ceremony, the people across AJK will resolve to continue their due share, besides the entire Pakistani nation, for safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression.

"Pakistan, being a peace-loving nation, is committed to continue working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels", said Jammu and Kashmir Jinnah Foundation Chairman Dr. Amin Chaudhry.

Talking to APP, the Kashmiri leader said " being a peace-loving country, Pakistan has always been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and followed latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level", he observed.

Every year this day, the nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan, the destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in all respect, Dr. Amin said recalling that nuclear explosions, which were conducted in self-defense to respond to India's aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan's defense invincible. "It led to emerging of Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world", he underlined.

