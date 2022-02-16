AJK to observe 49th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri martyrs of London on Feb 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) : , Feb 16 (APP):Conspicuous programs are being designed to commemorate the 49th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London – Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed – in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan and United Kingdom on February 20 with due solemnity, reverence and the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of Inian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the Indian clutches.

Special ceremonies will be held to observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur on Saturday morning jointly under the auspices of various social, political and governmental organizations, Mirpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ch. Sajid Aslam told APP here on Wednesday.

Notables, besides the general people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleums of the two martyrs including Basharat Shaheed at Palak, a village in outskirt of Mirpur city and Hanif Shaeed's mausoleum at Markazi Eid Gah grave yard in the city where they will place the floral wreaths besides offering fateha for the departed souls.

Other dignitaries from various parts of the AJK will attend the special ceremonies to be held at the mausoleums of the both the martyrs.

Rich tributes will be paid to young Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed, the sons of this soil, besides their associate Ghazi Dilawar for laying down the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the Kashmir cause coupled with the renewal of the determination to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs.

"By observing the martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of London on February 20 every year, the people of Jammu and Kashmir reiterate their firm resolve that Pakistan is the ultimate fate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and they will leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal in line with the international norms and commitments vis-à-vis the just and principled settlement of Kashmir issue in line with their (Kashmiris) aspirations," organizers of the scheduled ceremonies said.