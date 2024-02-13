Open Menu

AJK To Observe 51st Death Anniversary Of Kashmiri Martyrs Of London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will observe the 51st death anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London, Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed, on February 20 with full respect and honor.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President Martyrs of London Memorial Society Mirpur Baboo Sideeque Chaudhry told APP that the martyrs were killed in a bomb blast in London in 1971 while they were protesting against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the martyrs’ sacrifice will continue to inspire the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

Their death anniversary is commemorated every year to pay tribute to their sacrifice and to renew the pledge to continue the struggle for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.

He said his organization will host special programs to observe the anniversary in Mirpur and other parts of AJK. The programs will include speeches, prayers, and cultural events.

APP/ahr/378

