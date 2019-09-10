AJK to observe 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday (tomorrow)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 10 (APP):Arrangements have been finalized touched to observe 71st death anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Simple but impressive programs will be organized by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, as well as divisional headquarters of Mirpur, Rawalakot and all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory to pay rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including Occupied Jammu Kashmir from the long Indian yoke.

Similarly, special ceremonies to observe the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam will be held in all districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations with due solemnity and reverence through recalling the heroic struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for the emergence of their separate homeland Pakistan under the sincere, vibrant and dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

Speakers will pay tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides, highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

From the 1930s, Jinnah suffered from tuberculosis. Only his sister and a few others close to him were aware of this. After one year of creation of Pakistan, Jinnah died in Karachi on September 11, 1948, at the age of 71.

APP / AHR.