AJK to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' on January 4

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) 'Kashmiri Children Day' would be observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir state on Saturday, January 4, to draw the attention of the world towards the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiri children at the hands of the Indian occupational forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it was officially said.

On the directions of the AJK Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq, January 4 would be observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as the Kashmiri Children Day to apprise the external world of the plight of children in IIOJK, where the innocent children were being made targets of the increased Indian aggression and brutalities, an AJK government statement released to the media late Thursday said.

A formal official circular has been issued on Thursday by the Department of Services and General Administration of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government in this direction.

The AJK Prime Minister Haq, while highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri children, expressed that during the years of turmoil, hundreds of children have fallen to the bullets of Indian occupation forces, whereas tens of thousands of children have been rendered orphaned.

"Similarly, hundreds of children have been blinded due to blatant use of pellet guns and live ammunition by the Indian forces," the PM said, adding that a number of children have been injured or disabled due to use of excessive force by the Indian army during military operations.

On the other hand, the PM added, "The unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on the LoC had left behind a harrowing legacy in the shape of injured and disabled children. He said that the purpose of observing this day was to draw the attention of the international community to India’s brutality and aggression.

Meanwhile, the AJK State Forest Department has been directed to dedicate this year’s tree plantation campaign to the Kashmiri children.

APP/ahr/378