AJK to observe World Environment Day on June 5

Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:53 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Like rest of the world, elaborated programmes will organise to observe the World Environment Day-2021 across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday (June 5), it was officially said.

This year the World Environment Day is being celebrated with the theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration'.

Elaborating the scheduled salient features of the grand programme to mark the World Environment Day in Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of AJK Environmental Protection Agency Sardar Idrees Mahmood told APP here Monday "this year's theme to observe the World Environment Day (WED) is 'Ecosystem Restoration' and focus on resetting our relation with nature".

"The global day will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2020-2030", he underlined.

The Divisional EPA Chief underlined that this year Pakistan was hosting the World Environment Day 2021 and in this connection, the Pakistan has launched Eco-system Restoration fund for supporting nature-based solution to climate change, facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity Conservation, he added.

Idrees said that under the above determined nation-wide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal office will host various grand events & activities under the theme to celebrate the WED 2021 in Mirpur, AJK June 5.

The events to mark the WED included display of Messages on Main Holdings of the City Mirpur with respect to the theme of the year, a walk to be organized from Chowk Shaheedan to City Campus MUST from 9 am on June 5, a Symposia on Ecosystem -Restoration to be held in Auditorium of the Mechanical Department, City Campus MUST Varsity in Mirpur with collaboration of MUST.

