AJK To Observe World Environment Day With Renewed Resolve

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:00 PM

AJK to observe World Environment Day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Like rest of the world, elaborated program has been chalked out to observe the World Environment day across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday – June 05.

This year the World Environment Day is being celebrated with the theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration'.

Elaborating the scheduled salient features of the grand program to mark the World Environment Day in Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of AJK Environmental Protection Agency Sardar Idrees Mahmood told APP, "The global day will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2020-2030".

The Divisional EPA Chief underlined that this year Pakistan was hosting the World Environment Day 2021 and in this connection, the Pakistan has launched Eco-system Restoration fund for supporting nature-based solution to climate change, facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity Conservation, he added.

Idrees said that under the above determined nation-wide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal office would host various grand events and activities under the theme to celebrate the WED 2021 in Mirpur, AJK on June 5.

The grand events to mark the WED included display of Messages on Main Holdings of the City Mirpur with respect to the theme of the year (4-5thJune, 2021), a grand Walk to be organized from Chowk Shaheedan to City Campus MUST from 9:00am-9:30am on June 05, a Symposia on Ecosystem -Restoration to be held in Auditorium of the Mechanical Department, City Campus MUST Varsity in Mirpur in collaboration of MUST, Lawyers, Laraib Energy Pvt-Ltd, Forest, Wild Life & Fisheries Department & Green Society of MUST and Environmental and AJK Environmental Journalist forum Mirpur division.

Besides people from various other segments of the civil society, Journalist fraternity has specially been invited to participate in the event to promote the themeof the year for the conservation of bio-diversity of our state to secure the future of our coming generation.

