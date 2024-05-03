AJK to observe World Press Freedom Day with renewed resolve

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) joined the world in observing World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd (Today) with a renewed commitment to upholding press freedom and promoting responsible journalism.

The World Press Freedom Day was marked by special ceremonies across AJK including the capital Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Rawalakot.

These events were organized by press clubs and journalist organizations served as a platform for reaffirming the media's commitment to utilizing their skills and intellect to promote ethical and impactful journalism, particularly in support of the Kashmiri cause.

World Press Freedom Day, established by the UN General Assembly in 1993, serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of a free and independent press. It is a day to celebrate the vital role journalists play in informing the public, holding authorities accountable, and advocating for justice and human rights.

The day also serves as a stark reminder of the dangers journalists face around the world. It is a day to commemorate those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of truth and to advocate for their safety and protection.

