AJK to pay rich tributes to shaheed Burhan Wani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary July 8

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) : aJul 07 (APP):All is set to pay glorious tributes to shaheed young kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary falling on July 8 (Monday) at both sides of the LoC (AJK and IOK) and rest of the world where Kashmiris are inhibiting in.

Paying rich tributes to the young Kashmir freedom struggle leader shaheed Muzaffar Wani AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani was a brave son of Kashmir.

Haider said that his martyrdom gave a new impetus to the Kashmir Freedom Moment.

The Prime Minister said in a message on the eve of the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Wani that he salute to all martyrs of Kashmir from Maqbool Butt Shaheed, to Burhan Wani who had laid down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the freedom of their motherland from the forced bondage of Indian imperialism.

Terming Burhan Muzaffar Wani as ever-lasting great symbol of the struggle against oppression and tyranny, he expressed his resolve that no stone will be left upturned to complete the mission of the thousands of Kashmiri martyrs including Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Special ceremonies followed by mass public rallies will be held at all district and tehsil headquarters in AJK including the state's metropolis to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Wani with full respect and honor.

And in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, there will be complete shutter-down strike across the occupied valley to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on the call of the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Syed Ali Gillani and Mir Waiz Omer Farooq – led senior APHC leadership.