UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK To Pay Rich Tributes To Shaheed Burhan Wani On His 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary July 8

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

AJK to pay rich tributes to shaheed Burhan Wani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary July 8

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) : aJul 07 (APP):All is set to pay glorious tributes to shaheed young kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary falling on July 8 (Monday) at both sides of the LoC (AJK and IOK) and rest of the world where Kashmiris are inhibiting in.

Paying rich tributes to the young Kashmir freedom struggle leader shaheed Muzaffar Wani AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani was a brave son of Kashmir.

Haider said that his martyrdom gave a new impetus to the Kashmir Freedom Moment.

The Prime Minister said in a message on the eve of the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Wani that he salute to all martyrs of Kashmir from Maqbool Butt Shaheed, to Burhan Wani who had laid down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the freedom of their motherland from the forced bondage of Indian imperialism.

Terming Burhan Muzaffar Wani as ever-lasting great symbol of the struggle against oppression and tyranny, he expressed his resolve that no stone will be left upturned to complete the mission of the thousands of Kashmiri martyrs including Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Special ceremonies followed by mass public rallies will be held at all district and tehsil headquarters in AJK including the state's metropolis to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Wani with full respect and honor.

And in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, there will be complete shutter-down strike across the occupied valley to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on the call of the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader Syed Ali Gillani and Mir Waiz Omer Farooq – led senior APHC leadership.

Related Topics

India Kashmiri Freedom Fighter Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Young Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July All From

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

49 minutes ago

Dubaiâ€™s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

1 hour ago

Wonâ€™t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

1 hour ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

1 hour ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

1 hour ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.