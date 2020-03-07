AJK to plant 20m saplings under ongoing One Billion Tsunami Tree Project

At least 20 million saplings would be planted throughout the Azad Jammu Kashmir state under One Billion Tree Project during the ongoing spring tree plantation drive

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : At least 20 million saplings would be planted throughout the Azad Jammu Kashmir state under One billion Tree Project during the ongoing spring tree plantation drive.

This was disclosed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana while planting a sapling at Jammu and Kashmir House to mark the spring tree plantation drive on Friday, it was officially said on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary directed the State Forest Department to take special measures to make the ongoing drive a success.

He said that sufficient funds were being provided to the department annually to develop forests in the region on priority.

Mathar Niaz Rana said that 88 percent population of the state was living in rural areas and depending upon the trees for their energy needs.

"We need to plant such trees which grow fast to cater the energy needs of the local population", he added.

He said all out efforts would be made to achieve the target of planting 20 million saplings across AJK and advised relevant department to collaborate with civil society, NGOs and other organizations in this regard.

The Chief Secretary said that since Forests were the backbone in our state's economy and government would take tangible measures for their protection to maintain the natural beauty and environment of the scenic land.

Secretary Forest Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani and other concerned officials of the department were also present on the occasion.