AJK To Plant 25 M Trees Under 'Billion Tree Project'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 07:40 PM

AJK to plant 25 m trees under 'Billion Tree Project'

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will plant 25 million trees under 'Billion Tree Project' of the Federal government during coming three years for which an amount of Rs19 billion has been allocated.

Under the project, tree plantation drive would be kicked off on Sunday here at Langar Pura. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will inaugurate the project.

The community would be engaged in the plantation drive and a watcher would be deputed on 1,000 acre area to protect these trees, Forest Secretary Zahoor Gilani.

Fruit trees would also be planted on community lands which would also boost economy of local people besides increasing greenery, he added.

Gilani said implementation of Rs19 billion project would increase greenery and beauty of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and attract tourists as well.

