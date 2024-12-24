AJK to prepare safe drinking water policy in collaboration with Climate Change Ministry

The Department of Local Government and Rural Development of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change and UNICEFA here on Monday organized a workshop regarding the preparation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir safe Drinking Water Policy. During the workshop, the draft of the policy was presented and suggestions were taken from the participants

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Department of Local Government and Rural Development of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change and UNICEFA here on Monday organized a workshop regarding the preparation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir safe Drinking Water Policy. During the workshop, the draft of the policy was presented and suggestions were taken from the participants.

The workshop was attended by Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development of Azad Kashmir, Special Assistant to the Government of Azad Kashmir for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Nabeela Ayub, Members of the Assembly Sardar Hassan Ibrahim and Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nair, Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, Muhammad Farooq Khan, Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development Shahid Ayub, Secretary of Environment Amir Mehmood Mirza, Director General of Local Government Raja Fayaz, officials from the Ministry of Climate Change and representatives of UNICEF.

An official from the Ministry of Climate Change, Niazullah Khan, briefed the participants about the damages caused by climate change, particularly the lack of access to clean water. The Director of Local Government and Rural Development, Babar Mehnas, presented the draft of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Drinking Water Policy. It was informed that 35 percent of the population in Azad Kashmir has access to tap water, while only 18 percent of the population benefits from safely managed water. The participants also discussed suggestions regarding legislation for the provision of clean water, among other points.

Speaking at the workshop, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development of Azad Kashmir, stated that water is life, and providing clean water is the government’s responsibility, which will be fulfilled. He emphasized the growing scarcity of water, which is a major issue. Awareness and education are needed to prevent water wastage. He mentioned that only 18 percent of the population has access to clean drinking water, and called on everyone to contribute to ensuring the supply of clean water. He expressed his desire to involve local government representatives in this process through legislation. Prioritizing water should be a collective goal.

Special Assistant to the Government of Azad Kashmir for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Nabeela Ayub, said that Kashmir is considered a paradise because of its water resources, and she would personally work on the Drinking Water Policy. She mentioned that India is violating the Indus Water Treaty, which is causing issues in the region.

Member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, highlighted the urgent need for solid waste management in Azad Kashmir, as its absence is leading to the spread of diseases.

He assured his full cooperation in the formation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Drinking Water Policy.

Member of the Legislative Assembly, Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nair, stated that this was a national issue and it was necessary to raise public awareness through third-party initiatives about water conservation and their responsibilities.

Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, Muhammad Farooq Khan, emphasized the importance of the Drinking Water Policy. He noted that water resources are depleting, and it is crucial for everyone to take responsibility, as the government alone cannot handle all aspects of the issue.

Secretary of Local Government and Rural Development, Shahid Ayub, said that water is essential for human life, and the Drinking Water Policy is urgently needed in Azad Kashmir. He mentioned that coordination, monitoring, and capacity building would be taken into account in the policy formation. He also thanked UNICEF for its full cooperation.

Secretary of Environment, Amir Mehmood Mirza, stated that the Environmental Protection Agency would provide full support for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Drinking Water Policy. The agency has worked on the hydrology of the Neelum, Jhelum, and Poonch rivers.

UNICEF’s representative, Niazullah Khan, said that water resources were depleting in the region, which posed a significant challenge. He emphasized that the lack of access to clean water was causing diseases and other problems. He stressed the need to achieve sustainable development goals.

Director from the Ministry of Climate Change, Saima Nazir, mentioned that the effects of climate change were more pronounced in Azad Kashmir and detailed studies were required in this regard.

Chairman of the District Council Muzaffarabad, Sardar Imtiaz Abbasi, stated that the role of local government institutions in ensuring clean water and preventing water wastage should also be defined, as they can play a vital role.

Mayor of Muzaffarabad, Syed Sikandar Gilani, emphasized the need for an awareness campaign in educational institutions and legislation to prevent water wastage.

UNICEF representative Irfan Durrani also stressed the importance of achieving sustainable development goals.

Under the collaboration of UNICEF and the Ministry of Climate Change, Drinking Water Policies are being developed for all provinces and Azad Kashmir. Prior to this, consultative workshops had already been held at the divisional level. Once the consultations are complete, the policy will be presented to the cabinet.