AJK to remember Ex-President AJK on his 34th death anniversary on March 21

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The 34th death anniversary of eminent activist of the Kashmiri freedom movement and Ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Ghazi-e-Millat Col. (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah will be commemorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on March 21 with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end by getting Occupied Kashmir liberated from Indian unlawful hold.

Major ceremony to mark the anniversary will be held at Kashmir Press Club in his native city of Mirpur at 10.00 am on March 21 under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society.

The ceremony will be followed by Quran Khawani to be held for the departed soul besides the scheduled special function to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader, Syed Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Secretary to Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society told reporters here on Sunday while unveiling the AJK-wide special programs to commemorate the death anniversary of the departed hero of the liberation movement.

Earlier in the morning, the people from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir besides praying for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

