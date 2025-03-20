AJK To Remember Former AJK President On His 35th Death Anniversary Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Mar, 2025) The 35th death anniversary of the prominent leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Ghazi Millat Col. (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah will be observed across the state on Friday (tomorrow) with full solemnity, reverence and state honour, it was officially said.
Special programs have been chalked out by the organizers with the coordination of AJK government to pay tributes to the departed soul for his lifetime services for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir state from the forced and illegal occupation of India.
In his native city of Mirpur AJK, there will be a recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Ghazi Millat Col. ( Retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah at Sadat Colony Cemetery in Mirpur at 9:00 am and at 10:30 a.m tomorrow besides fateha for the departed soul.
Major ceremony will later be held at 11:00 a.
m. Kashmir Center Mirpur, the same day.
The state run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MIST) and Syed Ali Ahmad Shah Memorial Society will host a seminar in the memory of the deceased at the mechanical hall of MUST the same afternoon.
Besides, the anniversary event will also be held in various local colleges and schools to pay glorious tributes to the departed soul for his heroic role in Kashmiris' struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.
General Secretary, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society, Syed Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi while talking to media persons here on Thursday, appealed to all political and social, religious leaders, lawyers, journalists, civil society to show their awareness by participating in this national event to remember and pay tributes to the departed leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.
APP/ahr/378
