AJK To Remember Shaheed Afzal Guru On His 10th Martyrdom Anniversary On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 09 (APP) ::The 10th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader shaheed Dr Afzal Guru will be observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on February 09 with due solemnity and reverence.

Guru, the valiant Kashmir freedom struggle leader had been put to gallows this day ten years ago in 2013 in New Delhi's Tihar Jail in a fake charge of the attack on the Indian Parliament – mere for his "offence'' of raising his voice for the grant of Kashmiris legitimate right of self-determination through the liberation of the homeland from long Indian illegal and forced occupation.

Special ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle will be held in various AJK district and tehsil headquarters including the State's metropolis to pay rich tributes to shaheed Kashmiri freedom fighter on this occasion.

Independent observers and human rights-loving forces believe the sad demise of Afzal Guru was a judicial killing and the worst violation of human rights by fascist India and her occupational forces.

Paying glowing tributes to the veteran Kashmiri leaders of the freedom struggle Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, on their martyrdom anniversaries being observed on February 09 and 11 respectively, Kashmir freedom movement leader Azeem Dutt Advocate said here on Wednesday that the martyrdoms were an inseparable part of the movement and the Kashmiri people would protect the supreme sacrifices of their martyrs and take their mission to its logical end.

Talking to APP here Dutt, Chairman of the Central Publicity board of Jammu and Kashmir Plebiscite Front termed the hangings of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru as judicial murders and said that India did not fulfil legal requirements while executing the two great heroes of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Azeem Dutt said with all that brutality and cruelty India could not suppress the freedom sentiment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but had strengthened the resolve and commitment of the Kashmiris towards their indigenous struggle for the liberation of the motherland from long-forced Indian colonial rule.

