UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK To Reopen Educational Institutions In Phases From Jan 18

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

AJK to reopen educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Following the decision of National Command and Operational Center (NCOC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced to reopen the educational institutions in two phases from January 18 after extended winter vacations and earlier closer due to COVID- 19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the government here Friday after the approval of President, grade 9th to 12 classes will be open from January 18 while Primary and secondary classes will start from first February onward.

Similarly colleges and Universities will also reopen from first February, the notification said adding the decision has been taken in line with NCOC guidelines and all the SOPs would be implemented by the educational institutions.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir January February All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

26 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

38 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

49 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

1 hour ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.