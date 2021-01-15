AJK to reopen educational institutions in phases from Jan 18

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Following the decision of National Command and Operational Center (NCOC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced to reopen the educational institutions in two phases from January 18 after extended winter vacations and earlier closer due to COVID- 19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the government here Friday after the approval of President, grade 9th to 12 classes will be open from January 18 while Primary and secondary classes will start from first February onward.

Similarly colleges and Universities will also reopen from first February, the notification said adding the decision has been taken in line with NCOC guidelines and all the SOPs would be implemented by the educational institutions.