AJK to utilize latest techniques to expand tax net in the State: PM Haider

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 12 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that modern techniques will be utilized to expand the tax net across the state through conducting detailed survey.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of the State Inland Revenue Department in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said a record Rs. 23 billion levies were realized during last fiscal year while the target of Rs. 28 billion was expected to be achieved in the next financial year.

"The 13 amendment in the AJK interin constitution 1974 has given the powers back to Azad Jammu Kashmir after 44 year and has further strengthened the relations with Pakistan", he underlined.

The Prime Minister said that the government had taken solid steps for setting up a clean and transparent government in the state and It was due to strict financial discipline that the government did not go for the over draft during the last four years.

The Prime Minister said that the government had utilized all its capabilities for the betterment of the people during his tenure and implemented the policies to take the people's interest supreme.

He expressed the hope that people will again vote for his party in view of their record of developmental work done by his government in the liberated territory for the uplift of the people .

The meeting was attended by the Minister Inland Revenue Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Minister for Finance Dr Najeeb Naqi, Chief Secretary Dr.Shahzad Khan Bangash and concerned Secretaries to the state government. Ends / APP / AHR