AJK tourism dept forms helpline centers to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Tourism and Archeology Department welcomed tourists coming from various parts of the country to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather.

"AJK is a world's renowned paradise for tourists and the brilliant green valley is a major source of attractions and inspiration for them as people throng to different sites at large," said a news release issued here on Thursday.

"The AJK tourism department has already constituted welcome baths, helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign dignitaries.

" "People should call on helpline-1422 to get any information regarding their destinations to refrain from any inconveniences and miseries to make their trip full of joy." "AJK Tourism and Archeology Department's sole objectives are to promote travel and tourism in AJK. The department provides information and accommodation facilities to tourists in different places in the area.""It is the foremost priority of the AJK government to take tremendous measures to booms the tourism industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic tourists are massively visiting AJK which positive sign and paving the ways to boost the country's economy, it added.