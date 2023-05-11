UrduPoint.com

AJK Tourism Dept Forms Helpline Centers To Facilitate Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

AJK tourism dept forms helpline centers to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Tourism and Archeology Department welcomed tourists coming from various parts of the country to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather.

"AJK is a world's renowned paradise for tourists and the brilliant green valley is a major source of attractions and inspiration for them as people throng to different sites at large," said a news release issued here on Thursday.

"The AJK tourism department has already constituted welcome baths, helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign dignitaries.

" "People should call on helpline-1422 to get any information regarding their destinations to refrain from any inconveniences and miseries to make their trip full of joy." "AJK Tourism and Archeology Department's sole objectives are to promote travel and tourism in AJK. The department provides information and accommodation facilities to tourists in different places in the area.""It is the foremost priority of the AJK government to take tremendous measures to booms the tourism industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic tourists are massively visiting AJK which positive sign and paving the ways to boost the country's economy, it added.

Related Topics

Weather World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

55 minutes ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.