AJK Ulema lauds enhancement of religious teachers' remunerations in state

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that in view of the financial hardships, the stipend of more than 1,675 Qaris and Qariyat who are imparting Quranic education to over 100,000 children in remote areas of the liberated territory have been increased, and it would be further increased as soon as financial resources are available.

He said that Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan is also aware of the problems of the teachers of madaris, functioning under Tajveedul Quran Trust in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The President expressed these views while talking to a delegation of ulema which called on him under the leadership of Central Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e- islam Azad Kashmir, Maulana Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi at Quaid-e-Azam Tourist Lodge Barsala near Kohala on Thursday, AJK President office said.

The delegation was included Maulana Safir Abbasi, Qari Mohammad Zarif, Maulana Mohammad Musaddiq, Mufti Mohammad Altaf, Raja Mohammad Niaz, Maulana Amjad Abbasi and other ulemas.

Expressing gratitude for an increase in the stipend of Tajveedul Quran Trust's teachers, the delegation expressed the hope that the state president and the prime minister will continue to take interest in resolving problems of madaris in future too.

The leader of the ulema delegation Maulana Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi thanked the president and expressed the hope that he would continue to patronize madaris in future also.

On this occasion, the Sardar Masood Khan said that he held the Ulama in very high esteem because they were fulfilling the great task of preserving the Quran in the minds and hearts of our children.

This is the foremost responsibility of the government and the society as well to address the problems being faced by ulema and religious teachers who have been transferring Quranic knowledge from one generation to the other.

The president said that instead of establishing new madaris, we would continue to encourage stabilizing, improvement and up-gradation of the existing madaris so that the children studying there could get a better and favourable learning environment.

President Khan said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that madaris enrolled orphans, poor and destitute children in order to provide them with education and training and in this way they enhance overall literacy in the country with no or little burden on government's resources.

The president also appreciated the role of ulemas like Shabir Ahmed Usmani in the freedom movement of Pakistan and the liberation struggle of Kashmir back in 1947.