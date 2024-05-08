(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is all set to inaugurate a pioneering conference on May 9 (today) to focus on the economic landscape of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The event titled "The Economy of AJK: Unlocking the Potential" commenced at the King Abdullah Campus at Chatter Kallas.

Distinguished guests from academia, research, industry, and national and regional economists will convene to delve into critical economic discourse during the two-day conference.

The conference is being organized with the collaboration of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). The conference's opening ceremony will take place at the King Abdullah Campus Chatter in Muzaffarabad.

The event will feature addresses by notable figures, including former Prime Minister of AJK, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan; Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed; Vice Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi; Vice Chancellor of PIDE, Dr. Nadeem ul Haque; Director of the of the Kashmir Institute of Economics (KIE), Prof. Dr. Samina Sabir; and others.

The conference aims to foster collaboration and chart a sustainable economic trajectory for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with discussions spanning tourism, skill development, industrial policies, investment promotion, and infrastructure development.

Among the speakers in the first session are Additional Chief Secretary General Ms. Midhat Shahzad, Inspector General Police of AJK Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik, Managing Director of Hydroelectric Board Khawaja Masood, Director General of Information Technology Board Dr. Khalid Rafique, Chief Executive Officer Gulf Empire Shahzeb Shabir Khan, and Representative from Franklin and Marshall College USA Dr. Danish Khan.

The second session will feature Additional Chief Secretary General Midhat Shahzad, Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Umar Shahzad, President Business Forum Azad Kashmir Imran Aziz Khan, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq from the School of Business of Mirpur University of Science and Technology.

In the third session, Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Rawalakot Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Vice Chancellor UAJK Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Secretary Higher Education AJK Government Ch. Muhammad Tayyab, and Representative from UNDP Husnain Ali Gilani will share their insights.

The event will span two days, culminating on Friday, May 10, with continued engagement through panel discussions, debates, and knowledge-sharing sessions.