AJK Union Of Columnists Formed: Core Committee Elects All Office Bearers Unopposed
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 08:20 PM
The core committee of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Union of Columnists, the first-ever AJK-level organization of columnists, has unanimously elected all of its central office bearers for the year 2025
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The core committee of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Union of Columnists, the first-ever AJK-level organization of columnists, has unanimously elected all of its central office bearers for the year 2025.
A meeting was held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis with founder chairperson Ms. Sudra Iram Kabir in the chair, who elected unopposed the central office bearers of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Union of Columnists, says a press release released to the media here on Wednesday.
The newly elected office bearers include Sidra Iram Kabir, Chairperson from Rawalkot, Poonch Division; Zafar Mughal, President from Mirpur Division; Liaquat Bashir Farooqui from Muzaffarabad Division, Secretary General; Adeem Sulaiman, Sr Vice President from Poonch; and Humira Tariq from Palandri, Vice President from Jhelum Valley. Zahid Awan, Vice President; Mirzajamil Ahmad Shahid, Vice President from Islamgarh; Ishtiaq Ahmed Atesh from Muzaffarabad, Additional Secretary; Bagh, Riyaz Geelani, Deputy Secretary General; Ijaz Chaudhry, Information Secretary from Samahni; and Saqba Khalid, Secretary Finance from Poonch.
Besides, the Core Committee also unanimously approved the induction of Professor Muhammad Asghar Maluti as Patron-in-Chief and Professor Syed Zahid Hussain Naimi as Patron.
The core committee meeting was attended, among others, by Sidra Iram Kabir, Syed Zahid Hussain Naimi, Zafar Mughal, Liaquat Bashir Farooqui, Dr. Abid Hussain Janjua, Professor Muhammad Sagheer Aasi, Mirza Jameel Ahmad Shahid, Hasher Rizwan, Javed Chaudhry, Qaiser Hussain Taib, Mohammad Farooq Jaral, Ejaz Chaudhry, and others.
Addressing the meeting speakers, including founder Chairperson Sidra Iram Kabir, President Zafar Mughal, and Secretary General Liaquat Bashir Farooqui, expressed gratitude to the core committee for unanimously electing them for one year. The office bearers will take an oath of office in Muzaffarabad this month.
The constitution of the union will be completed in one month, and the new membership will continue till the coming month of Ramadan, while the election of new office bearers will be conducted according to the constitution in the last ten months of every new year, speakers said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area
Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Soci ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role ..
First case of new year registered against bootlegger
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring las ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis1 minute ago
-
ADC Hub inaugurates 7th Agriculture census on vision of PM1 minute ago
-
PES rescued 219,6679 emergency victims in 20241 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Fazal Shakoor Khan inspects Social Security Hospital ..1 minute ago
-
First case of new year registered against bootlegger2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority2 minutes ago
-
CDA greenlights major development projects to transform Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
RPO visits two police stations in Mianwali2 minutes ago
-
Kurram Jirga ends as both parties sign reconciliation agreement for ensuring lasting peace in region ..2 minutes ago
-
Muqam slams shelling, baton charge on Peshawar protesters2 minutes ago
-
FDA intensifies crackdown against illegal housing colonies2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Khanewal reviews 2024 performance2 minutes ago