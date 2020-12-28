AJK University acquires campus land at Jhelum valley district

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir government Monday reviewed the issues related to the acquisition of the State land for Jhelum Valley campus of the state-run Azad Jammu and Kashmir university.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan chaired the high level meeting held in the State metropolis.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir University and high ranking government officials.

The meeting was informed that the notification regarding the acquisition of land for the construction of campus had been issued and the onward process of the land acquisition has almost been completed so far.

The meeting was further informed that the University administration as well as the district administration would jointly finalize the site for the campus on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that the funds for the purchase of land for the campus will be provided by the government and the amount will be included in the ongoing scheme of ADP he added that the government would provide more land for the Jhelum valley campus if required.

The Prime Minister said that all resources in connection with the purchase of land for the campus will be provided by the government and funds for this project will be earmarked during the current financial year.

Meanwhile another meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The meeting, attended by the State Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi, the AJK Chief Secretary, Inspector General OF Police and other concerned senior officials, decided to formulate a strategy to control the corona pandemic and also to give relief to the traders and to facilitate the masses.

The meeting also decided to devise a strategy not only control the pandemic but also provide relief to the general public to ensure their daily normal life.