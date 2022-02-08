UrduPoint.com

AJK University To Conduct Face To Face Exams From Feb 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:37 PM

A spokesman for the State-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Tuesday categorically stated that the demand for conducting online examinations by the students was not acceptable

"Quality of education in the university is our first priority on which no compromise can be made. Ongoing semester in the University is being run on the basis of class attendance and there is no question of online examination," the varsity spokesperson told APP on Tuesday.

While expressing displeasure over the incident of stoppage of official vehicle of the Registrar of the University, Prof Dr.Ayesha Sohail at the main entrance of the City Campus of the university by protesting students, the spokesperson termed the incident as highly unfortunate and against the glorious traditions of the university.

The university spokesperson said that academic activities and examinations were being conducted face to face in more than 200 universities in Pakistan and it is not possible to allow online examinations in UAJK where the ratio of coronavirus positive cases is around 9 percent.

However, the university administration has decided to contact the Higher Education Commission to seek their guidance in this regard.

The university spokesperson stated in the press release that the university has completed all the necessary arrangements for conducting face-to-face examination from February 15 and students are advised to contact the chairpersons of their respective departments who will issue date sheets for their exams.

