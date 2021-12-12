AJK University to set up Kamyab Jawan Students' Facilitation Center

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Dec, 2021 ):State-run Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (UAJK) will establish a Student Facilitation Centre under Prime Minister of Pakistan's Kamyab Jawan Project to facilitate and resolve students' academic and non-academic issues.

"The purpose of this facility is to provide necessary information to the students ranging from carrier counseling to sports internship, information about scholarships, academic guidance, and skills training through single widow system", said Director Quality Assurance and In-Charge Kamyab Jawan Program of Higher education Commission (HEC), Nasir Shah during his meeting with Vice-Chancellor UAJK, Professor Dr. Muhammed Kaleem Abbasi in the State metropolis on Sunday.

He said"The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is one of the several public sector universities across the country which will have Kamyab Jawan Center to facilitate the young students to achieve their academic and non-academic goals." "HEC will initially provide financial assistance of Rs. 4.7 to the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for this purpose. The center will be equipped with modern facilities so that if a student cannot come to the center physically, he will be able to get guidance through a phone call, email, and other digital means", he added.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi thanked the Higher Education Commission for this initiative and assured that the administration of the university would work hard to make this program a success and to provide facilities to young students through this program.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir also apprised the Director-General of the Higher Education Commission about the various academic activities of the University and said that the university faces problems due to lack of proper academic blocks in the Neelum Valley Campus of the university.

The university administration intends to start tourism, forestry, and other educational programs by completing the construction of Neelum Campus to change the socio-economic conditions of the people of this remote area of Azad Kashmir, he asserted.

Director Higher Education Commission Nasir Shah along with the Vice-Chancellor and senior administrative officers of the university also inspected the proposed site of the Kamyab Jawan Center and discussed various issues with the management of the university.

Later, Director QAA-HEC visited the Neelum Campus of the university where he was briefed by Dr. Sharjil Saeed Controller Examination, Director Students Affairs, Dr. Imtiaz Awan, and Director Campus Dr. Ejaz Dar about the construction work of the university and other requisite facilities.