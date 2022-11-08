UrduPoint.com

AJK University's Syndicate Approves Rs1.98b For 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Nov, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of the state-run Universities in AJK, on Tuesday presided over the meeting of the Syndicate Committee of the public-sector University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Ayesha Sohail, the Registrar of the Azad Jammu Kashmir University, on this occasion, gave a detailed briefing to the president on the affairs of the university.

The financial budget for ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year worth Rs. 1.98 billion was approved for the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the meeting.

Similarly, the performance of the university was also evaluated in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry instructed the competent authorities to take steps for further improvement standard and ranking of the varsity.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Justice Syed Shahid Bihar Judge Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Advisor Higher education Commission Owais Ahmed, Former Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Prof. Dr. Syed Dilnawaz Ahmed Gurdizi, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Higher Education Khalid Mehmood Mirza, Registrar Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Professor Dr. Ayesha Sohail, Ghulam Yasin Deputy Secretary Ministry of Finance Government of Pakistan Islamabad, Former Secretary to Government Sardar Muhammad Farooq Tabasim, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Dean Faculty of Sciences University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prof. Dr. Haroon-ul-Rashid, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Unive Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Bashirur Rahman Kanth, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and others.

