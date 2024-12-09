AJK Urges UN To Take Notice Of The Plight Of Disputed IIOJK Valley
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Minister for Information Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, has said that Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) was perhaps the only region in the world where people are living without their rights, facing worst-natured abuses at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.
While addressing a ceremony the AJK Information Minister said that India is involved in the worst violations of human rights on the part of the occupying Indian forces.
He continued as saying "humanity has been ashamed of the atrocities committed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
We call on the United Nations and especially the human rights institutions and organizations to take notice of the serious violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
The Information Minister said that the Indian occupying forces have not left any tactic of oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Occupant India has violated all basic rights of Kashmiris including freedom of expression, Killings, extrajudicial killings, illegal detention, torture, brutal use of force against peaceful protesters, damage to property and desecration of women have become routine in the occupied valley.
Pir Sahib said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir there was a ban on writing and speaking, the pro-Indian puppet administration is also following the policy of Indian state terrorism.
APP/ahr/378
