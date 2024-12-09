Open Menu

AJK Urges UN To Take Notice Of The Plight Of Disputed IIOJK Valley

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM

AJK urges UN to take notice of the plight of disputed IIOJK valley

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) Minister for Information Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, has said that Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) was perhaps the only region in the world where people are living without their rights, facing worst-natured abuses at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

While addressing a ceremony the AJK Information Minister said that India is involved in the worst violations of human rights on the part of the occupying Indian forces.

He continued as saying "humanity has been ashamed of the atrocities committed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

We call on the United Nations and especially the human rights institutions and organizations to take notice of the serious violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Information Minister said that the Indian occupying forces have not left any tactic of oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Occupant India has violated all basic rights of Kashmiris including freedom of expression, Killings, extrajudicial killings, illegal detention, torture, brutal use of force against peaceful protesters, damage to property and desecration of women have become routine in the occupied valley.

Pir Sahib said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir there was a ban on writing and speaking, the pro-Indian puppet administration is also following the policy of Indian state terrorism.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Information Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

2 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

2 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

2 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

3 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

3 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

6 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan