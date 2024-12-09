AJK urges UN to take notice of the plight of disputed IIOJK valley

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 09 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Information Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, has said that Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was perhaps the only region in the world where people are living without their rights, facing worst-natured abuses at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

"India is involved in the worst violations of human rights on the part of the occupying Indian forces", the AJK Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah expressed these views on his special message issued on Monday on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, being observed across the globe on Tuesday.

The AJK Info Minister continued as saying "humanity has been ashamed of the atrocities committed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion of the International Human Rights Day, we call on the United Nations and especially the human rights institutions and organizations to take notice of the serious violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Information Minister said that the Indian occupying forces have not left any tactic of oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Occupant India has violated all basic rights of Kashmiris including freedom of expression, Killings, extrajudicial killings, illegal detention, torture, brutal use of force against peaceful protesters, damage to property and desecration of women have become routine in the occupied valley.

He added that fascist security agencies of India are brutally killing innocent Kashmiris. The Minister further added that the main purpose of creating the International Human Rights Day is to raise awareness for the protection of the fundamental rights of the subjugated nations. On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, Kashmiris demand basic human rights.

Pir Sahib said that in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir there was a ban on writing and speaking, the pro-Indian puppet administration is also following the policy of Indian state terrorism. He said that the United Nations should take notice of the plight of the occupied valley on the International Human Rights Day.