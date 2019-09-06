AJK urges UNO to immediately open human corridor to save 8 million people in occupied kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has reiterated his call for immediate opening of a human corridor under the UN supervision, to save lives of eight million people of occupied Kashmir, and to provide foodstuffs and life-saving drugs to the besieged population.

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir in the federal metropolis late Thursday, he stressed the UN Security Council to immediately intervene to prevent ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people and to resolve the Kashmir conflict in accordance with its own resolutions as well as international laws, AJK Presidential secretariat later told media Thursday night.

He maintained that the policy of international community to constantly ignore the Indian repression, usurpation of basic human rights and complete media blackout in occupied Kashmir, had encouraged Indian fanatic rulers to further play with the lives of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people. "The unlawful and irresponsible actions of the Indian rulers have put peace and security of the whole region at peril," he added.

Throwing light on the actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, the AJK president said that the revocation of article 35-A has turned the illegally occupied Kashmir state into a foreign colony, which is a heinous and deep rooted conspiracy to strip the Kashmiri people of their entity, basic rights and the right of self-determination.

"More than 10,000 people including political figures, lawmakers, lawyers, students and children have been arrested in occupied Kashmir since August 5, and majority of them have been shifted to different prisons and concentration centers out of Kashmir in India," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan regretted that the influential countries of the world and the UN Security Council itself had not taken any notice of India's repressive and barbaric actions, and as a consequence, a horrible human tragedy is looming in the held territory.

"World powers are toeing a policy of maintaining artificial balance between Pakistan and India, and in spite of reports of their embassies as well as media reports, they do not appear willing to take any decisive action against India," he lamented.

He said that on the contrary, the civil society and media in the world are effectively highlighting the ill-treatment constantly being meted out to Kashmiri people while Pakistani and Kashmiri community is also prepared to play its role.

The AJK president warned that after establishing their occupation of Kashmir on permanent footings, the Indian rulers were eying to strike Pakistan's sovereignty. That is why, they are attempting to isolate Pakistan on the international level and to ensure India's observer status in the OIC. "Pakistan needs to work out some effective strategy to foil the Indian designs," he concluded.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Lt Gen Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chairman parliamentary Kashmir committee Syed Fakhar Imam, defense analysts Lt Gen (ret) Amjad Shoaib, Maj Gen (ret) Khalid Jaffery and expert on international laws Ahmed Bilal Soofi.