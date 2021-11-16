UrduPoint.com

AJK Varsity Neelum Valley Campus To Launch Tourism, Hospitality Program

Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi has said the university will launch the Tourism and Hospitality Management Program in its Neelum Campus soon to cater the future need of the tourism and hospitality professionals in the region

He was talking to a representative delegation of students of Neelam Valley Campus of the University, which called on him.

Vice-Chancellor said that the Neelum Valley is one of the most attractive places in the tourist community and the study of tourism is best suited to the students of this region to enhance their awareness of the growing importance of this industry and the economic benefit attached to this sector.

The administration of the university is endeavoring to build a state-of-the-art campus of the university in Neelum to provide the best possible facilities of higher education to people close to their homes. For this purpose a project is currently under consideration of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), he added.

Earlier the 8-member student delegation headed by Noman Ahmed told the Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Kaleem Abbasi that the university buses plied for the students of Lower Neelam Valley are in dilapidated conditions and need maintenance and repair on an urgent basis besides provision of the same facility to the students of Upper Neelum Valley.

The delegation said that the bus fares charged from the students of the university is more than the financial capacity of the students and need to be reduced keeping in view the financial conditions of the students.

The Vice-Chancellor listened to the demands of the students and assured them that the condition of the university buses would be improved, reduction in bus fare will be considered and there will be no delay in the construction of the campus after the approval of the project sent to the Higher Education Commission.

The Vice-Chancellor further assured to direct the Controller of Examinations of the university to visit the Neelam Campus for resolving the exam-related issues of students on a priority basis.

