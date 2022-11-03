UrduPoint.com

AJK Varsity Taking Solid Steps For Academic-industrial Linkages: Dr. Kaleem Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

AJK varsity taking solid steps for academic-industrial linkages: Dr. Kaleem Abbasi

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi inaugurated the Open House and Job Fair project at the Electrical Engineering Department (EED) here on Thursday.

According to the details, the Vice-Chancellor visited every single project stall set up at the Department by the students of EED Session 2018-22 and interacted with the students, and sought further details of their final years' innovative projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor highly appreciated the innovative ideas and physical demonstration of these projects by BS students and congratulated the faculty members for the quality supervision and dedicated mentorship.

He said the Electrical Engineering Department (EED) of the UAJK is taking solid steps to promote academic-industrial linkages by maintaining the standard criteria of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that the university has signed several important MoUs with renowned companies and corporate institutions for mutually beneficial relationships with the industry.

He said the presence of Special Communication Organization (SCO), Patryaind Hydro-power Project, NIC, Roobotika, Zutex and other such companies and corporations in the event was evidence of the close relationship of EED with the industry.

The VC lauded the efforts of Dean Faculty of Engineering in uplifting the Electrical and Software Engineering Departments in line with PEC guidelines.

He expressed profound gratitude to these companies, and corporate institutions for offering paid internships, and collaborating and extending other support to the students of EED UAJK.

Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that Engineering is skill based degree and advised the students to take their projects to next level with the same zeal and commitment and said the Industrial Liaison Office and Career Counseling and Placement Center played a pivotal role in organizing an impressive display of these projects.

Related Topics

Job Pakistan Engineering Council Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

17 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

42 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.