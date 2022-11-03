AJK varsity taking solid steps for academic-industrial linkages: Dr. Kaleem Abbasi

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi inaugurated the Open House and Job Fair project at the Electrical Engineering Department (EED) here on Thursday.

According to the details, the Vice-Chancellor visited every single project stall set up at the Department by the students of EED Session 2018-22 and interacted with the students, and sought further details of their final years' innovative projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor highly appreciated the innovative ideas and physical demonstration of these projects by BS students and congratulated the faculty members for the quality supervision and dedicated mentorship.

He said the Electrical Engineering Department (EED) of the UAJK is taking solid steps to promote academic-industrial linkages by maintaining the standard criteria of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that the university has signed several important MoUs with renowned companies and corporate institutions for mutually beneficial relationships with the industry.

He said the presence of Special Communication Organization (SCO), Patryaind Hydro-power Project, NIC, Roobotika, Zutex and other such companies and corporations in the event was evidence of the close relationship of EED with the industry.

The VC lauded the efforts of Dean Faculty of Engineering in uplifting the Electrical and Software Engineering Departments in line with PEC guidelines.

He expressed profound gratitude to these companies, and corporate institutions for offering paid internships, and collaborating and extending other support to the students of EED UAJK.

Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that Engineering is skill based degree and advised the students to take their projects to next level with the same zeal and commitment and said the Industrial Liaison Office and Career Counseling and Placement Center played a pivotal role in organizing an impressive display of these projects.