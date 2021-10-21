UrduPoint.com

AJK Varsity To Celebrate Founding Day Of AJK Govt On Oct. 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:57 PM

AJK Varsity to celebrate founding day of AJK govt on Oct. 24

University of Kashmir have made arrangements for hosting Kashmir seminar on the occasion of 74th founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government falling on October 24,2021

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : University of Kashmir have made arrangements for hosting Kashmir seminar on the occasion of 74th founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government falling on October 24,2021.

Unversity's spokesman told APP on Thursday evening that the AJK, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, former President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and former Prime Minister, Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former diplomat Tasneem Aslam, Executive Director of Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue Islamabad Dr. Hassan Al-Amin, AJK University's VC Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and other speakers will also address the event.

The Registrar of the University, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail has constituted a core committee headed by Prof. Dr. Siddique Awan, Director Finance and Planning, for the management and administration of the Kashmir Seminar.

A reception committee comprising all the deans of the university has also been formed.

The second session will be presided over by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in which leaders of parliamentary political parties Latif Akbar, Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, and other leaders will address.

Meanwhile, AJK University Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said in a statement that the varsity has been celebrating the foundation day of Azad Kashmir since 2016. Keeping its tradition alive, the university will celebrate the founding day of the state with full enthusiasm and national spirit this year as well to acquaint the young generation with the present situation of the Azad Kashmir Movement and the motives behind it on October 24, 1947. Ghazi Millat was the cause of the revolutionary government formed under the leadership of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

