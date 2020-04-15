UrduPoint.com
AJK Village De-sealed As Only Local COVID-19 Lad Recovers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

The authorities here on Wednesday de-sealed local village Dhamiyal Banhgreela of Islamgarh (Mirpur) tehsil after the only coronavirus-hit inhabitant of the village Muhammad Zaheer was declared cured following swift medical treatment in the local state-run health facility, the official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : The authorities here on Wednesday de-sealed local village Dhamiyal Banhgreela of Islamgarh (Mirpur) tehsil after the only coronavirus-hit inhabitant of the village Muhammad Zaheer was declared cured following swift medical treatment in the local state-run health facility, the official sources said.

Islamgarh town Tehsildar Muhammad Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here that on the directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz the village Dhamiyal Banhgreela of Islamgarh was de-sealed following the complete recovery of the local inmate Muhammad Zaheer, who was shifted to the local quarantine center after tested positive of the COVID-19 few days ago. Entire of his above ancestral village was sealed by the local authorities. Entire of Zaheer's family was also tested who were diagnosed negative.

"The focal person for Corona-19 Mirpur monitoring wing Muhammad Riaz and officials of the State Health Department were also present on the eve of de-sealing of the infected village", he said and added that entire home, vehicles and all of other family members of Muhammad Zaheer and his self were again disinfected through use of required spray and other means on this occasion.

Imran further said that all hurdles on entire route leading to the village Dhamiyal Banhgreela of Islamgarh had been removed to facilitate the residents of the village to move for purchase of edibles, medicines and other required necessities of life during the prevailing stipulated relax hours in the current lockdown to be continued in AJK till April 21, as announced by the AJK government.

The tehsildar made it clear that the prohibitory orders of the lockdown in the area would continued to be strictly adhered to according to the schedule and nobody could be allowed to roam in the streets without any solid reason.

"People should refrain from coming out of their homes unnecessarily by acting upon the instructions of the government to discourage spread of coronavirus that hit a major part of the world leaving over 100,000 of people killed in various parts of the planet so far", Imran concluded.

