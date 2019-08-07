UrduPoint.com
AJK Welcomes Corps Commanders Conference Declaration

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

AJK welcomes Corps Commanders Conference declaration

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 07 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has welcomed Corps Commanders Conference declaration and said it gives a new spirit to the struggling people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to journalists at the State's metropolis on Wednesday, he said Joint Session and discussion on the latest situation in the Occupied Kashmir has raised our morale.

He said the people of Kashmir were satisfied with all those steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the core issue of Kashmir and stressed the need for more measures to expose the ugly face of India and convince the international community that India was an illegal occupant of the held valley.

Replying a question, the Prime Minister said that Kashmiris not acknowledge Indian constitution. He said that India will abrogate Article 370 but cannot crush liberation movement.

Raja Farooq Haider said now Indian conspiracies and its ugly face had exposed at international level. He said change of demography was a conspiracy; India could never engulf Kashmir.

