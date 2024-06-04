Open Menu

AJK Welcomes First Digital Clinic, Revolutionizing Local Health Care

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

AJK welcomes first digital clinic, revolutionizing local health care

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A ground breaking achievement in health care technology was celebrated in Mirpur-AJK on Tuesday with the inauguration of the region's first digital clinic.

According to APP Correspondent, The clinic named EZSHIFA was inaugurated by Dr. Tahir Mahmood, a renowned philanthropist and dental surgeon.

The digital clinic uses cutting-edge technology to provide access to top medical professionals from Pakistan and around the world.

Patients can now consult doctors remotely, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

The launch event showcased the clinic's capabilities, including real-time medical check-ups and virtual consultations.

Attendees were impressed by the potential of this innovative health care approach to transform the local health care landscape.

Dr. Tahir Mahmood expressed his excitement, stating that the digital clinic aims to ensure everyone in the community has access to the best medical expertise, regardless of geographical barriers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

15 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

15 hours ago
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

15 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

16 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

16 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

16 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

16 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan