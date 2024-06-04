AJK Welcomes First Digital Clinic, Revolutionizing Local Health Care
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A ground breaking achievement in health care technology was celebrated in Mirpur-AJK on Tuesday with the inauguration of the region's first digital clinic.
According to APP Correspondent, The clinic named EZSHIFA was inaugurated by Dr. Tahir Mahmood, a renowned philanthropist and dental surgeon.
The digital clinic uses cutting-edge technology to provide access to top medical professionals from Pakistan and around the world.
Patients can now consult doctors remotely, eliminating the need for long-distance travel.
The launch event showcased the clinic's capabilities, including real-time medical check-ups and virtual consultations.
Attendees were impressed by the potential of this innovative health care approach to transform the local health care landscape.
Dr. Tahir Mahmood expressed his excitement, stating that the digital clinic aims to ensure everyone in the community has access to the best medical expertise, regardless of geographical barriers.
