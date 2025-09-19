Open Menu

AJK Welcomes Pak-Saudi Mutual Defense Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, in its session has welcomed the mutual defense agreement reached between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Through a resolution, moved by PML-N MLA, Shah Ghulam Qadir, the house, which met in the State metropolis, paid tributes to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, under the leadership of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for signing the defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, the AJK Government sources told APP here on Friday.

The House also paid tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for signing the defense agreement with Pakistan, the sources said

The house noted that the successful foreign policy of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif had enhanced Pakistan’s prestige across the world and the Jammu Kashmir state people expect that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would play their best role together in resolving the Kashmir issue, the sources said.

