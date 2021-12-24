AJK will be beautified with construction of grand recreation parks: Qayyum Niazi

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi inaugurated Rs. 14.665 million Gulshan Gulab Family Park constructed at Shaukat Line in the State metropolis under the auspices of the State Agriculture Department on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi inaugurated Rs. 14.665 million Gulshan Gulab Family Park constructed at Shaukat Line in the State metropolis under the auspices of the State Agriculture Department on Friday.

Gulshan Gulab Family Park has been constructed on an area of 8 kanals with rare varieties of flowers grown.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that parks are essential for maintaining the beauty of the city, providing a healthy environment and extending recreation facilities to the citizens. He appreciated the Department of Agriculture for the timely completion of the park.

The Prime Minister said that Muzaffarabad is our city and the face of Azad Kashmir and assured that Neelam Stadium will also be opened for public entertainment soon. He said the government would soon install water filtration plants in Muzaffarabad to solve water problems and added that the government will not allow any shortage of funds to make Muzaffarabad the pride of the capital.

The Prime Minister said the construction work of Shah Sultan Bridge and CMH Flyover is in full swing and the government of PTI has accelerated the pace of work on various development projects in Azad Kashmir after taking over the government as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan's billion Tree Tsunami Project is the number one project in the world in terms of addressing environmental issues.

The Azad Kashmir Prime Minister said that after 30 years in Azad Kashmir, the PTI government is going to transfer power to the grass root level through local body elections to address the issues of the people at local level.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Minister for Agriculture Sardar Mir Akbar Khan said that due to the special interest of the Prime Minister, the Agriculture Department was getting funds for development projects.

He thanked the Prime Minister for coming and inaugurating the park and added that Gulshan Gulab Family Park will be opened for citizens from tomorrow.

Member Kashmir Council Khawaja Tariq Saeed on behalf of the community thanked the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for the timely completion of the park and said that the people of the area were in dire need of this park.

Secretary Agriculture Attaullaha Ata welcoming the Prime Minister on his arrival of Gulshan-e-Gulab Family Park, said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the Agriculture Department is working diligently. He said in collaboration with DAM Bari Dari will be made functional while a similar park is being constructed in Bhimber.

Director General of Agriculture Khawaja Khursheed Ahmed Lone said that under the National Program, the Department of Parks and Horticulture of the Department of Agriculture has proposed 40 parks and after approval parks will be set up for the entertainment of citizens across Azad Kashmir.

Chairman Development Authority Muzaffarabad Syed Azhar Gilani said according to the vision of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the Development Authority is working diligently to make Muzaffarabad the pride of the capital. He said for the beautification of Muzaffarabad, monuments and fountains would be installed at various places in Naluchi.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister planted saplings in the park and inspected the park.

The Inaugural ceremony was attended by the by the Minister for Agriculture Sardar Mir Akbar,Secretary Agriculture Attaullah Ata , Secretary Planning and Development Muhammad Bashir Butt, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, Director General Agriculture Khawaja Khurshid Lone, Chairman Development Authority Muzaffarabad Syed Azhar Gilani, Director General Prime Minister's Secretariat Mohsin Ali Awan and Commissioner Muzaffarabad Masood Rehman.