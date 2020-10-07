AJK will commemorate anniversary of deadly earthquake on Oct 8

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :All is set in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to observe the anniversary of history's worst killer earthquake of 2005 on Thursday - Oct. 8 with due feelings of seriousness, respect and determination as the National Disaster Awareness Day.

The glowing tributes would be paid to the martyrs and other victims of the history's first-ever most-worst deadly catastrophe in the region.

The anniversary will be observed as the National Disaster Awareness Day to mark the 15th anniversary the calamity as 'day of firmness and determination for reconstruction.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques at Fajr across AJK for the departed souls of the earthquake victims. It will be a gazetted holiday throughout AJK State.