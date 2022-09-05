AJK will commemorate 'Defence Day' on Sep 6

In Azad Jammu Kashmir all is set to commemorate Defence Day of Pakistan on Tuesday September 6 with the renewal of pledge to be alert and vigilant on every moment

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Sep, 2022 ):In Azad Jammu Kashmir all is set to commemorate Defence Day of Pakistan on Tuesday September 6 with the renewal of pledge to be alert and vigilant on every moment.

It was on this day in 1965 when the Indian forces through their cowardly act attempt to cross the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the valiant armed forces of the country and the nation frustrated the nefarious attempt of the enemy with full vigor.

In AJK, this day of national significance will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement, besides for the speedy uplift of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Fateha and Quran Khawani would also be held for the upholding of the status of the martyrs.

All arrangements have been given final touches to observe the Defense Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion - coupled with renewal of the pledge to give every kind of sacrifices for the stability, solidarity and prosperity and for strengthening the defense of Pakistan as and when required, official sources said.

Special ceremonies to observe the day will be held at various places in AJK including at all ten district head quarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war besides other military and civilian martyrs for giving the supreme sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

In these ceremonies, speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy's attack on Pakistan who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur various special ceremonies, followed by rallies, will be held to express solidarity with the entire nation besides the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and the martyrs of Pakistan for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

The ceremonies will be held under the auspices of various social and political organizations to mark the day. People will visit the mausoleums of the martyrs in central graveyard at eid gah to offer fateha for the departed souls besides placing wreaths at the mausoleums.

A Defense Day of Pakistan rally will be staged from in front of Quaid e Azam International cricket Stadium in Mirpur city at 10.30 and will pass through major city streets holding banner and placards bearing slogans of solidarity with entire Pakistani nation and the brave defence forces of the country, the organizer said.

Speakers will reiterate the Jammu and Kashmir peoples resolve to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to translate the whole-hearted dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir to Pakistan into reality.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the martyrs of 1965 war at the places close to their respective home stations including in Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts to offer fateha for the departed souls and the up-gradation of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

AJK tv and all three radio stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil will air special programs on this occasion highlighting the significance of the Defence Day of Pakistan in the history of the country.