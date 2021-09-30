UrduPoint.com

AJK Will Get Agricultural Research Institute Soon: Qadri

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

AJK will get Agricultural Research Institute soon: Qadri

Agricultural Research Institute would be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the speedy progress of the agricultural sector in the state

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Sep, 2021 ):Agricultural Research Institute would be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the speedy progress of the agricultural sector in the state.

"Decision to this effect has been taken to add the project in the list of the projects which are in the pipeline under the Federal government's development plan", disclosed AJK Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri who called on the Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan on Thursday.

The meeting decides that PARC will fully cooperate with the AJK department of agriculture in its efforts for reforms and promotion of agriculture in the state.

"PARC will also provide its services to AJK agriculture department for the growth of the seeds of various fruits and vegetables", also decided in the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture briefed the Chairman PARC regarding the ongoing projects during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC said that the Agricultural Research Institute in AJK will be added in the list of the projects which are in the pipeline of the federal government. PC 1 will be sent to the federal government promptly so that vegetables and crops can be harvested in AJK under latest research according to the environment of the state. It will help in fulfilling the food requirements at local level side by side in other adjacent areas, he added.

Secretary Agriculture, Shahid Mohiuddin said AJK has rich potential in agriculture. Production can be enhanced through the utilization of the latest machinery side by side focusing on research.

AJK will get benefit from the experiences and services of PARC, he further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend open ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago
 Most Libyans Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Russ ..

Most Libyans Vaccinated Against COVID-19 With Russia's Sputnik V Shot - Minister

12 seconds ago
 Govt planning legislation to ensure Riba-free econ ..

Govt planning legislation to ensure Riba-free economy: AGP

14 seconds ago
 One Student in Critical Condition After Memphis El ..

One Student in Critical Condition After Memphis Elementary School Shooting - Pol ..

16 seconds ago
 PACE Calls for Coordinated European Response to Af ..

PACE Calls for Coordinated European Response to Afghan Developments

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.