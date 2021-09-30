AJK will get Agricultural Research Institute soon: Qadri

Agricultural Research Institute would be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the speedy progress of the agricultural sector in the state

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Sep, 2021 ):Agricultural Research Institute would be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring the speedy progress of the agricultural sector in the state.

"Decision to this effect has been taken to add the project in the list of the projects which are in the pipeline under the Federal government's development plan", disclosed AJK Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Shahid Mohiuddin Qadri who called on the Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan on Thursday.

The meeting decides that PARC will fully cooperate with the AJK department of agriculture in its efforts for reforms and promotion of agriculture in the state.

"PARC will also provide its services to AJK agriculture department for the growth of the seeds of various fruits and vegetables", also decided in the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture briefed the Chairman PARC regarding the ongoing projects during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC said that the Agricultural Research Institute in AJK will be added in the list of the projects which are in the pipeline of the federal government. PC 1 will be sent to the federal government promptly so that vegetables and crops can be harvested in AJK under latest research according to the environment of the state. It will help in fulfilling the food requirements at local level side by side in other adjacent areas, he added.

Secretary Agriculture, Shahid Mohiuddin said AJK has rich potential in agriculture. Production can be enhanced through the utilization of the latest machinery side by side focusing on research.

AJK will get benefit from the experiences and services of PARC, he further said.