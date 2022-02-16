UrduPoint.com

AJK Women Cricket Team Trials On Feb 18

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

AJK women cricket team trials on Feb 18

Under the integrated talent hunt program to pick the future cricket stars for AJK Women Cricket team, the cricket trials will be conducted at the Quaid-e-Azam International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur at 11.00 a.m. on Friday year jointly under the auspices of the AJK Sports Board and Azad Jammu Kashmir / Northern Cricket Association

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Feb, 2022 ):Under the integrated talent hunt program to pick the future cricket stars for AJK Women Cricket team, the cricket trials will be conducted at the Quaid-e-Azam International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur at 11.00 a.m. on Friday year jointly under the auspices of the AJK sports board and Azad Jammu Kashmir / Northern Cricket Association.

The trials would be conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board-inducted City Head Coach Attique ur Rehman to produce two women teams one each of senior and under-19, Coordinator AJK / Northern Cricket Association Mirpur district Aliya Syed told APP here on Wednesday.

Aliya Syed elaborated that the students of all schools, colleges and universities in AJK having interest to play cricket, have been invited to visit the stadium to participate in the trials as according to above mentioned scheduled.

"The heads of all the above women educational institutions have been asked to manage the visit of their students, intending to jump into the local and national cricket later on, on the basis of their required talent and skills to take part in thetrials," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sports Visit Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Coach

Recent Stories

Four drug pushers held in Tarnol

Four drug pushers held in Tarnol

2 minutes ago
 First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Elect ..

First phase of LG polls in Punjab on May 29: Election Commission of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Em ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Relocation of US Embassy From Kiev to Lviv 'Circu ..

2 minutes ago
 PBM steering welfare programs for poor under visio ..

PBM steering welfare programs for poor under vision of PM Imran Khan: Zaheer Kho ..

2 minutes ago
 US, Pak break ground on USEFP HQ in Islamabad

US, Pak break ground on USEFP HQ in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Elevated expressway project accorded formal approv ..

Elevated expressway project accorded formal approval

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>