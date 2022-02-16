AJK women cricket team trials on Feb 18

Under the integrated talent hunt program to pick the future cricket stars for AJK Women Cricket team, the cricket trials will be conducted at the Quaid-e-Azam International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur at 11.00 a.m. on Friday year jointly under the auspices of the AJK Sports Board and Azad Jammu Kashmir / Northern Cricket Association

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Feb, 2022 ):Under the integrated talent hunt program to pick the future cricket stars for AJK Women Cricket team, the cricket trials will be conducted at the Quaid-e-Azam International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur at 11.00 a.m. on Friday year jointly under the auspices of the AJK sports board and Azad Jammu Kashmir / Northern Cricket Association.

The trials would be conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board-inducted City Head Coach Attique ur Rehman to produce two women teams one each of senior and under-19, Coordinator AJK / Northern Cricket Association Mirpur district Aliya Syed told APP here on Wednesday.

Aliya Syed elaborated that the students of all schools, colleges and universities in AJK having interest to play cricket, have been invited to visit the stadium to participate in the trials as according to above mentioned scheduled.

"The heads of all the above women educational institutions have been asked to manage the visit of their students, intending to jump into the local and national cricket later on, on the basis of their required talent and skills to take part in thetrials," she added.