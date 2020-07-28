UrduPoint.com
AJK Working Development Party Reviews Progress On 13 Projects.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

AJK working development party reviews progress on 13 projects.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Developmental Working Party (AKDWP) hold first meeting of the fiscal year 2020-21 on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Development (ACSD) Dr. Syed Asif Hussian.

The meeting reviewed 13 developmental projects costing over Rs. 1.784 billion rupees. The projects relate to Forest, Fisheries, sports, Youth & Culture, and Physical Planning & Housing, Social Welfare, Communication & Works and Power sectors.

Addressing the meeting the ACS (D) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain directed the heads of the departments to formulate a comprehensive plan to achieve the targets of development set by the government for the current financial year.

He directed the secretaries to accelerate the pace of progress on various development projects and avoid additional expenditure, and ensure the complete monitoring of the developmental projects so that the projects could be completed within specific time period.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Federal Government through video link, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officials of P&DD.

