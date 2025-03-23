AJK youth hold bike rally to mark Pakistan Day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) A bike rally was held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to commemorate Pakistan Day and pay tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan movement.

According to the officials, the rally was organized by the Youth Initiative IDDDS team, the rally aimed to reaffirm the participants' commitment to the cause of Pakistan and Kashmir's freedom.

The event marked the 85th anniversary of the Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, which paved the way for Pakistan's creation.

The rally highlighted the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, with participants vowing to continue the struggle for freedom and justice.

Young participants emphasized their readiness to carry forward the legacy of their elders, who sacrificed for Pakistan's independence and sovereignty.

The rally concluded at the Press Club, with participants paying tribute to Pakistan's armed forces and security personnel.

