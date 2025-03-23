Open Menu

AJK Youth Hold Bike Rally To Mark Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

AJK youth hold bike rally to mark Pakistan Day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Mar, 2025) A bike rally was held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to commemorate Pakistan Day and pay tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan movement.

According to the officials, the rally was organized by the Youth Initiative IDDDS team, the rally aimed to reaffirm the participants' commitment to the cause of Pakistan and Kashmir's freedom.

The event marked the 85th anniversary of the Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, which paved the way for Pakistan's creation.

The rally highlighted the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, with participants vowing to continue the struggle for freedom and justice.

Young participants emphasized their readiness to carry forward the legacy of their elders, who sacrificed for Pakistan's independence and sovereignty.

The rally concluded at the Press Club, with participants paying tribute to Pakistan's armed forces and security personnel.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

11 minutes ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

1 hour ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

3 hours ago
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

5 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan