MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 24 (APP) ::Azad Jammu & Kashmir legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the national services rendered by late Shamim Begam, mother of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former Provincial Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The resolution was moved by Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

The resolution adopted unanimously by the house and paid glowing tributes to late Shamim Begam.

"She was a great supporter of the democracy and rules of law and her services will be remembered for a long time and the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as the house are with the bereaved family in this hour of trial." the Resolution said.

