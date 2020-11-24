UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJKLA Condole Shamim Begam's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

AJKLA condole Shamim Begam's demise

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 24 (APP) ::Azad Jammu & Kashmir legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the national services rendered by late Shamim Begam, mother of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former Provincial Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The resolution was moved by Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

The resolution adopted unanimously by the house and paid glowing tributes to late Shamim Begam.

"She was a great supporter of the democracy and rules of law and her services will be remembered for a long time and the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as the house are with the bereaved family in this hour of trial." the Resolution said.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that over Rs. 15 billion cut was made by the Federal government on the administrative budget of the Azad Kashmir, as a result of which the government was unable to make the payment of the IT employees from the normal budget.

Related Topics

Assembly Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Democracy Budget Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Government Billion Sad

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.