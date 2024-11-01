Open Menu

AJK's 5-day Anti-polio Campaign Concludes Successfully

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

AJK's 5-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A five-day national anti-polio campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) concluded Friday, successfully targeting over 700,000 children under five years old for polio vaccination and Vitamin A supplements.

According to the state health department, in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, health authorities set a target to vaccinate 124,249 children with the anti-polio vaccine along with administering vitamin A drops.

To achieve this, the Polio Eradication Committee, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) deployed over 450 mobile teams and established fixed vaccination points.

The campaign which began on October 28, ran smoothly with the full cooperation of parents who brought their children to receive vaccinations from mobile health teams as well as at fixed centers including hospitals and health offices.

The AJK Health Department prepared to provide at least one million doses of the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

Health officials reported that there have been no cases of polio in AJK for the past 24 years, highlighting the effectiveness of ongoing immunization efforts.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

World Polio Mobile Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir October From Million

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

16 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

16 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

16 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

16 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

16 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

16 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

16 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan