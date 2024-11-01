AJK's 5-day Anti-polio Campaign Concludes Successfully
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A five-day national anti-polio campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) concluded Friday, successfully targeting over 700,000 children under five years old for polio vaccination and Vitamin A supplements.
According to the state health department, in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, health authorities set a target to vaccinate 124,249 children with the anti-polio vaccine along with administering vitamin A drops.
To achieve this, the Polio Eradication Committee, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) deployed over 450 mobile teams and established fixed vaccination points.
The campaign which began on October 28, ran smoothly with the full cooperation of parents who brought their children to receive vaccinations from mobile health teams as well as at fixed centers including hospitals and health offices.
The AJK Health Department prepared to provide at least one million doses of the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.
Health officials reported that there have been no cases of polio in AJK for the past 24 years, highlighting the effectiveness of ongoing immunization efforts.
