MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) The 77th Founding day anniversary of the state of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) was celebrated in Capital Muzaffarabad and rest of the world where Kashmiris are living.

It marks with a great enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the objectives of establishment of the AJK government most particularly the liberation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) from the forced Indian tyrannical rule and the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination.

This year too the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government was observed when India, through its August, 5, 2019 shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of its own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir which determine and assure the grant of right of self determination to the people of the internationaly~acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.

October 24 is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 77 years ago in 1947 after the AJK territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Major ceremony to celebrate the founding anniversary of the AJK government was held in the state’s metropolis in impressive manner attended by AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK State to mark the founding anniversary of the State government with fabulous zest.

The ceremony was participated by AJK cabinet ministers, law makers, judges of top and subordinate judiciary, senior officials of the AJK government, lawyers, journalists, elected representatives, social and political workers, notables, government officials and the capital city elite.

The AJK President, Prime Minister and other elected representatives speaking on the occasion, highlighted the significance of this historic day when the representative government of entire state of Jammu and Kashmir was formed on October 24, 1947 under the dynamic leadership of (late) Ch. Ghulam Abbas, the Supreme Head of the first government of the liberated part state to rule the region.

A full dressed AJK police contingent presented salute in the State’s capital city.

