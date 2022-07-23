UrduPoint.com

AJK's Development Hinges On Tourism, IT, Hydel Power Generation: AJK PM

Published July 23, 2022

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday said that the development and prosperity of state was hinged on information technology, tourism and hydroelectric power generation sectors

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Saturday said that the development and prosperity of state was hinged on information technology, tourism and hydroelectric power generation sectors. He said that there was a dire need to adopt an extra ordinary/non-traditional approach to move forward in these three areas. "Tourism Authority can only be opposed by those who are against the development and prosperity of the state", he added. By activating the tourism authority, he said that the state would be recognized worldwide and tourist from across the globe would visit the beautiful valleys of Azad Kashmir.

He said that local people would also get the same opportunity in the tourism sector. "Those who are making hue and cry over the formation of Tourism Authority should go ahead and participate in this sector", he said adding that paddling negative propaganda won't deter the government from pursing its agenda of development and prosperity.

