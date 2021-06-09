(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said incumbent government has changed the fate of the people of the state with the completion of, what he claimed, thousands of developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people.

He was addressing various public meetings after inaugurating of Rs. 1.65 billion developmental projects in different areas of Chikar town of Muzaffarabad Division.

Haider said the government has taken revolutionary steps after coming into power and enhanced the revenue of the state to project maximum developmental funds for the completion of public welfare oriented projects.

He said after 24 years, new financial agreement was reached between Azad Jammu Kashmir and the government of Pakistan as a result of which the share of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government was increased which helped to earmark maximum developmental funds for the completion of projects of national importance.

He added that developmental budget of the state has now jumped to Rs. 28 billion volumes.

He said merit was introduced and teachers were given jobs through NTS to help increase the education standard.

"For the first time, the government has taken the sponsorship of orphans, widows and downtrodden segment of society and monthly stipend will be awarded to them to mitigate their sufferings and law in this regard has been passed," he asserted.

The Prime Minister during his visit inaugurated 28 developmental projects of public importance and also laid the foundation stone of different developmental schemes in the area to provide better communication facilities to the people.