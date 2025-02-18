- Home
AJK's District Authorities Advised To Ensure Delivery Of Edibles To Masses On Subsidized Rates During Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Feb, 2025) As the AJK government is determined to ensure supply of commodities of daily use especially edibles at inexpensive prices during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan, all the ten districts of AJK have been strictly advised to ensure the inexpensive market during the month, most probably to commence from March 1st across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
This was disclosed in a high-level meeting of AJK government chaired by AJK Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), Zaheer ud din Qureshi held here on Tuesday.
The review meeting of the officers of all the district administrations reviewed the overall departmental performances including district admissions in the state.
Member Monitoring and Co-ordination, all Divisional Commissioners, Secretary Board of Revenue and all Deputy Commissioners of Azad Jammu and Kashmir' districts attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Zaheer ud din Qureshi directed all the district administrations' heads to initiate stringent action against illegal occupation of state-owned lands besides besides to recover the government money pending against defaulters.
In order to discourage and overcome road accidents, the SMBR advised the participants to take effective measures for the fitness of private and public service vehicles in the state.
"The process of computerization of land record in all of districts of AJK should be completed immediately to ensure transparency besides to discourage the land grabbers and mafia for the protection of the state owned besides the private lands belonging to the legal owners and their heirs", he added
Zaheer ud din Qureshi further directed the district administrations across AJK to ensure necessary steps to manage inexpensive market during the holy month and practical take practical steps to moderate the prices of food items particularly, he advised.
The SMBR further instructed the heads of the nation-building state functionaries especially districts administrations to address the public grievances maintaining the sanctity and principles of merit so that justice could be provided to the people in the shortest possible time.
