UrduPoint.com

AJK's Election Commission Announces Date March 02 To Elect Heads Of Newly-formed Local Bodies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

AJK's Election Commission announces date March 02 to elect heads of newly-formed local bodies

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced the election scheduled for the heads of the civic bodies of chairman, vice Chairman, mayor, and deputy mayor, who have already been elected in the local councils, held in three phases, here on Tuesday.

As per the schedule issued by AJK Election Commission, the candidates including Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor, Deputy Mayor can submit their documents on February 25 , 2023, till 11:00 AM. Scrutiny of papers would be made from 12 PM to 1:00 PM on the same day and the list of eligible candidates would also be issued on February 25, 2023.

According to the schedule, those candidates whose nomination papers would be rejected can submit their appeals before the tribunal against the rejection of their nomination papers on the same day on February 25 and the tribunal would hear their appeals and issue the decisions on February 27 till 3:00 PM.

Whereas the nomination papers can be taken back on February 28 till 2:00 PM and the final list of candidates would be issued accordingly.

As per the schedule, the contestant candidates for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor-ship seats, the polling would be held on March,02, starting from 10:00 AM up tontil 2:00 PM.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir February March From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

36 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

36 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

32 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.