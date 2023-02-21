MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced the election scheduled for the heads of the civic bodies of chairman, vice Chairman, mayor, and deputy mayor, who have already been elected in the local councils, held in three phases, here on Tuesday.

As per the schedule issued by AJK Election Commission, the candidates including Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor, Deputy Mayor can submit their documents on February 25 , 2023, till 11:00 AM. Scrutiny of papers would be made from 12 PM to 1:00 PM on the same day and the list of eligible candidates would also be issued on February 25, 2023.

According to the schedule, those candidates whose nomination papers would be rejected can submit their appeals before the tribunal against the rejection of their nomination papers on the same day on February 25 and the tribunal would hear their appeals and issue the decisions on February 27 till 3:00 PM.

Whereas the nomination papers can be taken back on February 28 till 2:00 PM and the final list of candidates would be issued accordingly.

As per the schedule, the contestant candidates for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor-ship seats, the polling would be held on March,02, starting from 10:00 AM up tontil 2:00 PM.